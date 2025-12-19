Christmas in UAE: Turkey prices, availability and where it comes from

Across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and beyond, consumers are finding turkey in a range of outlets. Major retail chains such as Spinneys, Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, Union Coop and Nesto have reported steady sales of turkey products, particularly frozen whole birds and turkey breast cuts.

A typical 3 kg frozen whole turkey is priced slightly above Dh75, turkey breasts at Dh35 per kilogram at Spinneys, and smoked turkey breast at under Dh50 per kilogram at Carrefour and Dh20 at Nesto.