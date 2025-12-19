Christmas in UAE: Turkey prices, availability and where it comes from

Supermarkets report steady sales of turkey products, especially frozen
As Christmas celebrations approach across the UAE, shoppers are on the hunt for a traditional centerpiece item: turkey.
Once considered a niche product, turkey is now increasingly visible across supermarkets, traditional markets and butcher shops, as families and expats prepare for festive dinners and holiday gatherings. Prices and supply sources, however, vary widely.
Across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and beyond, consumers are finding turkey in a range of outlets. Major retail chains such as Spinneys, Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, Union Coop and Nesto have reported steady sales of turkey products, particularly frozen whole birds and turkey breast cuts.
A typical 3 kg frozen whole turkey is priced slightly above Dh75, turkey breasts at Dh35 per kilogram at Spinneys, and smoked turkey breast at under Dh50 per kilogram at Carrefour and Dh20 at Nesto.
“We’ve seen turkey demand spike compared to last year,” said a manager at a major Dubai supermarket chain. “Whole frozen turkeys are selling out quickly in December, and turkey breasts and smoked fillets are moving well year‑round. It’s clear that Christmas dinners remain a highlight for many families here,” he underlined.
Online and specialty meat retailers have also tapped into festive demand. Platforms from local butchers to online portals list seasonal turkey products, giving consumers convenient access to premium options.
Butcher marketplaces such as Butchershop.ae sell smoked whole turkeys imported from the US and Canada, with 4 to 6.5 kg birds priced between Dh300 and Dh360. Meanwhile, online vendors like MLS UAE offer seasoned frozen young turkeys, a 6 kg bird priced at Dh370, sourced from Canada.
“Customers are buying both traditional whole turkeys and portioned meat for grilling or roasting,” said a staff member at an online meat service.
Frozen imports continue to dominate the market. In addition to whole birds, processed turkey preparations such as ready-to-eat sliced turkey, minced products, and seasoned cuts are sourced from a broader range of countries, including Egypt, the US, Canada, Belgium, China, Poland among others.
As Christmas draws near, turkey has become more than a seasonal luxury – it is now a festive staple for holiday gatherings.
