UAE recalls three supplements and medical product over safety concerns

The EDE cautioned consumers not to buy or use the named supplements and products

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
EDE orders urgent recall of unsafe supplements in UAE
Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has ordered the withdrawal of three food supplements and one medical product from the UAE market, warning consumers against purchasing or using unauthorised items identified on online sales platforms.

In four urgent circulars, the regulator said the products were being recalled or banned from circulation after safety concerns were identified, including the detection of unapproved ingredients and quality defects.

The EDE cautioned consumers not to buy or use the named supplements and products, and urged businesses not to advertise, distribute or store them in pharmacies, medical warehouses, health shops or through e-commerce platforms within the UAE.

In its first alert, the authority warned against an unauthorised supplement marketed as “Super Immune+”, for containing unapproved ingredients, including dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE), as well as molybdenum amino acid chelate and boron citrate. The product was not registered with or approved by the regulator and had not been legally imported, it said.

A second circular ordered the withdrawal of the supplement “WoundVite”, marketed under the brand ZEN NUTRIENTS, citing the presence of a novel food ingredient not authorised under European regulations. The product had not undergone official regulatory assessment in the UAE.

In a third notice, the EDE cited the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety update, coordinated with disease control authorities, regarding the recall of “Rosabella Moringa Capsule” batches due to salmonella contamination.

Separately, specific batches of the laboratory product Isotonac-4 were recalled after a reported quality defect, with the manufacturer and supplier instructed to implement an immediate withdrawal

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
