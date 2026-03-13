Packaging as a Marketing Tool: Building a brand through design

Among Rubber Plast Pharm’s clients are Toshkentvino, the largest wine and spirits producer in Central Asia, along with several other prominent manufacturers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Uzbekistan. The entrepreneur has also established partnerships with leading industry players from other CIS countries, including Siyoma, one of Tajikistan’s largest bottled water producers; Kazakhstan’s Winzavod Yuzhny; Alcomir, a major producer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in Kyrgyzstan; and Diamond glass, a significant packaging manufacturer from the same country.



The geography of Rubber Plast Pharm's supply network continues to expand. Gaibulloev identifies the UAE as the company's next target market — where demand for FMCG packaging is growing steadily alongside rising output in food and beverage production. "Dubai is not just a sales market — it's a logistics hub for the entire region. A manufacturer that establishes a presence there gains access to multiple directions at once," he says. The model refined across the CIS — a single point of entry, seasonally managed inventory, quality control before any production run begins — transfers to new markets without fundamental changes, he argues. Scarcity works the same way everywhere: the advantage goes to those who anticipated it.