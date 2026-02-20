Hayat Abubeker: Building trust and legacy in Dubai's luxury real estate

From Ethiopia to Dubai, Hayat Abubeker drives Elevation Real Estate’s trust-led growth
From Ethiopia to Dubai’s luxury real estate circle, your rise since starting in 2019 has been rapid. What personal mindset shifts and professional habits helped you thrive in one of the world’s most competitive property markets?
I came to Dubai when I was 19, searching for my path after a difficult experience in China. When I arrived at Dubai airport, I saw a real estate advertisement, and from that moment, I knew this was the career I wanted. Real estate was always my dream job. I started applying to brokerages with zero experience and faced many rejections and struggles. What helped me was belief and patience. I accepted that growth takes time. I focused on learning every day, staying disciplined, and not giving up when things were hard. Instead of rushing success, I focused on building skills and consistency. That mindset helped me grow in one of the most competitive markets in the world.
You’re known for a client-first approach and handling high-value transactions with precision and trust. What does trust practically look like in luxury real estate, especially when deals involve life-changing amounts?
For me, trust means thinking long term. I don’t just sell to my clients I focus on building lasting relationships. Trust in luxury real estate comes from honesty, clear communication, and always putting the client’s interest first. I make sure my clients understand every detail before making a decision. My personal motto is simple: I don’t want one transaction, I want a long term partnership. When clients feel respected and supported, trust grows naturally. That trust is more valuable than any single deal.
Closing a record-breaking Dh166 million single property transaction is a defining milestone. What did that deal teach you about preparation, negotiation, and leadership under pressure?
This deal taught me that consistency and relationships matter most. I worked with this client for over two years before closing the transaction. During that time, I focused on building trust not only with the client, but also with their family. Preparation was key understanding the client’s needs and being patient through every stage. Negotiation was about creating a solution that benefited the client, not pressure. This deal showed me that strong relationships and steady effort always lead to results.
As a young CEO and a role model for women and entrepreneurs from emerging backgrounds, what is the leadership legacy you want to build in Dubai, and what message do you want the next generation to take from your story?
I want to build a strong and trusted empire, not just be at the top. My goal is to be known for integrity, loyalty, and trust. Success for me is not only about numbers, but about reputation and impact. I want people to associate my name with reliability and long-term value. For the next generation, especially women and young entrepreneurs, I want them to see that it’s possible to build something powerful with honesty and consistency. My focus is on creating an elevated and trusted real estate brand
What does building a legacy mean to you beyond financial success?
To me, building a legacy is not only about money or success. It’s about trust, values, and how people remember you. I want to be known for honesty, consistency, repetition, and doing the right thing. A real legacy to me means building strong relationships and leaving a positive impact on clients, partners, and the people around you. If people trust my name and feel confident working with me, that means more to me than any number. That’s the legacy I want to build.