Hayat Abubeker: Building trust and legacy in Dubai's luxury real estate

I came to Dubai when I was 19, searching for my path after a difficult experience in China. When I arrived at Dubai airport, I saw a real estate advertisement, and from that moment, I knew this was the career I wanted. Real estate was always my dream job. I started applying to brokerages with zero experience and faced many rejections and struggles. What helped me was belief and patience. I accepted that growth takes time. I focused on learning every day, staying disciplined, and not giving up when things were hard. Instead of rushing success, I focused on building skills and consistency. That mindset helped me grow in one of the most competitive markets in the world.