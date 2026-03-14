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Sheikh Mohammed receives Ethiopian Prime Minister to discuss economic ties

Dubai Ruler and Ethiopia’s prime minister hold talks on investment and regional stability

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Mohammed meets Abiy Ahmed as UAE and Ethiopia review cooperation
Sheikh Mohammed meets Abiy Ahmed as UAE and Ethiopia review cooperation

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Abiy Ahmed reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation. 

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They also discussed regional developments and their implications for security, stability, and development both regionally and worldwide.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, as well as other Sheikhs and senior officials. 

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DubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

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