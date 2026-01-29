GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Mohammed meets Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Dubai

Leaders discuss trade, investment and global cooperation during official visit

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Mohammed with Sergio Mattarella at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed with Sergio Mattarella at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.
X/@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday met Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, at Zabeel Palace. President Mattarella is on an official visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the Italian President and spoke about the deep-rooted and growing ties between the UAE and Italy. He said the relationship continues to strengthen across several areas, guided by the shared outlook of both countries’ leaderships.

Focus on economic and future partnerships

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed underlined the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Italy, especially in trade, investment and emerging sectors. He highlighted opportunities in innovation, technology and future industries, stressing the importance of building partnerships that support long-term growth.

Both sides discussed ways to widen cooperation in areas of shared interest. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, agreeing on the need for dialogue and joint action to promote stability and sustainable development.

President Mattarella praised the steady progress in UAE–Italy relations and described the partnership as strong and forward-looking. He commended the UAE’s economic achievements and reaffirmed Italy’s keenness to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

The meeting was attended by several senior UAE leaders and officials, including Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Also present were Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; and Abdullah Ali Al Saboosi, UAE Ambassador to Italy.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE President meets with Italian President

UAE President meets with Italian President

2m read
Mona Ghanem AlMarri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the DPC

UAE media delegation to visit Kuwait in February

2m read
Over 400 graduates took oath in a ceremony attended by Sheikh Hamdan.

Watch: Sheikh Hamdan honours Dubai Police graduates

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed oversees swearing-in of 35 new judges in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed presides over swearing-in of new judges

2m read