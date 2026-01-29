Sheikh Mohammed meets Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Dubai

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed underlined the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Italy, especially in trade, investment and emerging sectors. He highlighted opportunities in innovation, technology and future industries, stressing the importance of building partnerships that support long-term growth.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the Italian President and spoke about the deep-rooted and growing ties between the UAE and Italy. He said the relationship continues to strengthen across several areas, guided by the shared outlook of both countries’ leaderships.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday met Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, at Zabeel Palace. President Mattarella is on an official visit to the UAE.

President Mattarella praised the steady progress in UAE–Italy relations and described the partnership as strong and forward-looking. He commended the UAE’s economic achievements and reaffirmed Italy’s keenness to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

Both sides discussed ways to widen cooperation in areas of shared interest. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, agreeing on the need for dialogue and joint action to promote stability and sustainable development.

Also present were Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; and Abdullah Ali Al Saboosi, UAE Ambassador to Italy.

The meeting was attended by several senior UAE leaders and officials, including Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.