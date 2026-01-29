GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President arrives in Moscow on official visit

Sheikh Mohamed’s aircraft was escorted by military jets in a gesture of respect

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President arrives in Moscow on official visit
WAM

Moscow: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived on Thursday in Moscow on an official visit to the Russian Federation.

As Sheikh Mohameds’ aircraft entered Russian airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets in a gesture of welcome and respect.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit is a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Kuwait Defence Minister

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Kuwait Defence Minister

2m read
Sheikh Nahyan attends PACE Group’s 25th anniversary

Sheikh Nahyan attends PACE Group’s 25th anniversary

5m read
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (R) meets with Asif Ali Zardari

UAE, Pakistan Presidents discuss bilateral ties

2m read
President highlighed the important role played by military colleges in equipping the UAE Armed Forces.

UAE President attends graduation ceremony in Al Ain

2m read