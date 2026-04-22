Sheikh Hamdan visits KHDA, commends education community

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that the UAE’s education system, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has established a pioneering model defined by excellence, resilience, future readiness and global leadership.