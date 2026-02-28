UAE marks Education Day, reinforcing learning as national priority

From AI in classrooms to early childhood programmes, the country celebrates progress
Abu Dhabi: The UAE celebrates “UAE Education Day” today, reaffirming its belief that education is the foundation of national development and a key driver for building human capital and shaping the future.
Observed annually on 28 February, this occasion marks a milestone in the UAE’s history. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, designated this date to honour Emirati education. The day commemorates the graduation of the first cohort of teachers from United Arab Emirates University in 1982, an event attended by the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It symbolises the central role education has played since the early days of the Union and serves as a tribute to teachers who continue to shape the nation’s progress.
The day also highlights key achievements in the sector, showcasing the impact of policies and initiatives, and reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to a forward-looking, identity-driven education system.
In conjunction with this year’s celebration, the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council unveiled the official visual identity for UAE Education Day, reflecting the country’s educational legacy and future ambitions. The platform engages schools, institutions, families, and communities across the UAE, emphasising education’s role as a driver of sustainable development.
Since UAE Education Day 2025, the sector has seen transformative progress, including strengthened governance, modernised curricula, AI integration from kindergarten to Grade 12, enhanced assessment systems, talent development, and improved alignment between education and labor market needs. Initiatives like “Tomorrow’s Nurseries” and the “Emirati Classroom” programme in Abu Dhabi support early childhood education, while project-based learning and developmental screening have strengthened assessment and student support.
New school complexes, national student councils, and sports talent programmes have further enriched the learning environment. The UAE hosted the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad, reinforcing its global educational presence.
Dubai launched the “Stand Up for the Teacher” initiative, granting Golden Residency to outstanding educational leaders. University students now benefit from national internships and the “Maharat Al Emarat” platform, while Sharjah has introduced scholarships for early childhood and educational leadership programmes.
UAE Education Day underscores the nation’s enduring commitment to nurturing human capital, advancing educational quality, and preparing future generations for success.