UAE President reaffirms commitment to modern, forward-looking education system

On International Day of Education, Sheikh Mohamed highlights UAE’s modern education vision
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressed that education is a fundamental pillar of the country’s long-term strategic vision, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to building a modern and forward-looking education system.
In a post on the social media platform X marking the International Day of Education, the President said: “Education remains a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s long-term strategic vision.”
“On International Day of Education, Sheikh Mohamed said, we remain focused on advancing a modern education system that reinforces our identity and values, supports national development priorities, and empowers our youth to be active partners in driving progress across knowledge, technology, and innovation.”
International Day of Education is an annual international observance day held on 24 January and is dedicated to education.
In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution proclaiming 24 January as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for bringing global peace and sustainable development.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox