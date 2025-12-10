Unique World Education: Redefining entrance coaching in the Gulf

Muhammed Shakkir’s vision is helping UAE students excel in India’s toughest entrance exams
Muhammed Shakkir is a UAE-based education leader, entrepreneur, and Founder & CEO of Unique World Education, a leading entrance coaching institution with branches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. His journey from a teacher and school principal in Kerala to building one of the most trusted NEET/JEE and school-support coaching brands in the UAE reflects a rare blend of academic passion, business acumen, and visionary leadership.
Born and brought up in Kerala, India, Muhammed Shakkir grew up with a deep respect for education and the transformative role of good teachers in shaping young lives. He pursued postgraduate studies and completed an MBA with dual specialisation in Marketing and Human Resources from an Indian university, equipping himself with a strong foundation in both people management and strategic growth.
Even during his early academic years, he was drawn to mentoring students, career guidance, and creating structured learning paths that could help young learners move confidently towards professional courses like medicine and engineering.
Before moving to the UAE, Shakkir built an extensive career in Kerala as a teacher and later as a school principal. These years at the grassroots of school education gave him first-hand understanding of classroom realities, students’ learning gaps, parental expectations, and the challenges schools face in balancing board syllabus with entrance exam preparation.
As a principal, he focused on academic discipline, teacher development, and student-centric initiatives, which later became core pillars of his leadership philosophy at Unique World Education. This blend of classroom experience and institutional management helped him design systems that are both academically rigorous and operationally scalable.
In 2019, driven by a vision to bring high-quality, structured Indian entrance coaching to the Gulf region, Muhammed Shakkir founded Unique World Education in Dubai with a single branch. Starting with a modest setup, he positioned the institution as a focused centre for NEET, IIT-JEE and CBSE/IGCSE support classes, combining strong academic content with personalised mentoring.
Under his leadership, Unique World Education quickly earned the trust of Indian expatriate families for its systematic coaching, disciplined environment, and clear result orientation. Within a few years, the institution expanded from Dubai into Abu Dhabi and further grew to four branches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, reflecting both the demand for quality coaching and the strength of his execution.
Unique World Education today serves students from CBSE, IGCSE and O-Level backgrounds, offering foundation programs from middle school onwards and intensive entrance coaching for NEET, JEE and other competitive exams. Thousands of students have passed out with excellent results, many securing MBBS and engineering seats in premier institutions in India and abroad, including government medical colleges with highly competitive cut-offs.
Under Shakkir’s guidance, the institute has become known for:
Structured, NCERT-focused preparation and rigorous test series.
Expert faculty from India and UAE, combining conceptual teaching with exam-oriented strategy.
Personalised mentoring, performance tracking, and continuous communication with parents.
His introduction of specialised NEET Repeater Programs in the UAE has created a second-chance pathway for students who narrowly missed cut-offs in their first attempt, turning near-misses into success stories through focused, one-year programs.
As Founder & CEO, Muhammed Shakkir describes himself as both an education leader and a businessman, but with academics always at the centre of every business decision. His MBA training in Marketing and HR is visible in the way Unique World Education builds its brand on trust, transparent communication, and strong relationships with parents, schools, and the wider community.
He is actively involved in curriculum planning, faculty recruitment, and the design of long-term academic roadmaps for students from Grade 8 onwards, especially for CBSE, ICSE and competitive exams like NEET and JEE. His vision is to build Unique World Education as a 360-degree academic hub that not only prepares students for entrance exams but also shapes their character, confidence, and global readiness.
Beyond running the institute, Shakkir regularly interacts with parents and students through seminars, workshops, and career guidance sessions across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. He is often invited to speak on topics such as strategic NEET/JEE preparation, the importance of foundation courses from middle school, and how Gulf-based students can secure admissions in top Indian and international universities.
As an entrepreneur, he continues to explore new verticals such as e-learning platforms for Grades 5–12 and technology-enabled learning solutions, aiming to complement classroom coaching with digital access and analytics. His long-term mission is to make Unique World Education synonymous with result-oriented, ethical and student-focused coaching in the UAE and beyond.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox