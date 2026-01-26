Zayed Sustainability Prize opens 2027 entries with $7.2m fund and global call for solutions

Beginning with the 2026 cycle, the Zayed Sustainability Prize introduced an enhanced funding model that recognises the proven impact of solutions reaching the final evaluation stage. Under this approach, all finalists receive financial support, enabling more high‑impact innovations to advance and expand their reach. The Prize now commits $1.3 million to finalists: $100,000 for each organisation across the Health, Food, Energy, Water and Climate Action categories, and $25,000 for each school in the Global High Schools category.