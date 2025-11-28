UAE’s top sustainability experts join jury panel for Sustainability Excellence Awards

The awards showcase Gulf News and BeingShe’s dedication to UAE sustainability leaders
Gulf News, in partnership with BeingShe, has announced the distinguished jury for the first-ever Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025, recognising the UAE’s most impactful sustainability initiatives across construction, healthcare, transport, tourism, technology, finance, and other key sectors.
The jury brings together some of the region’s most respected voices in sustainability.
Fatma Alhantoubi, Director of the Environmental Research and Legislation Department at the Fujairah Environment Authority and Director of the Sustainability Committee at the Fujairah Cultural Association, emphasised the role of recognition platforms in advancing national progress.
“Initiatives such as the Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025 are essential to accelerating the UAE’s sustainability vision because they inspire meaningful innovation and highlight solutions capable of real impact,” she said. “By celebrating outstanding achievements, we encourage institutions to adopt more ambitious practices and strengthen a culture of responsibility. Such platforms also broaden awareness across sectors, making sustainability a shared commitment and a driving force for national progress.”
Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City, adds significant depth to the panel with his expertise in sustainable urban ecosystems, net-zero development, climate-resilient infrastructure, and smart city innovation. His involvement underscores the awards’ focus on future-ready, scalable, and impactful sustainability solutions.
Ahmed Samir Elbermbali, Sustainability Director for the Middle East, Caspian Sea, and Africa at Bureau Veritas, highlighted the value of competition in elevating industry standards. “Companies invest in sustainability for different reasons, but creating an environment of excellence encourages them to go further,” he said. “Recognising leaders not only rewards best practices but also motivates others to raise their standards and strengthens the overall sustainability culture.”
The panel also includes Dr. Fadi Al Faris, CEO of SEE Environment, whose expertise in environmental governance, research-driven sustainability frameworks, and circular economy strategies adds further depth to the evaluation process.
The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025 will take place on 10 December 2025 from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the SEE Institute, The Sustainability City, Dubai. The jury will evaluate 25 award categories, spotlighting organisations that demonstrate innovation, leadership, and measurable impact aligned with the UAE’s sustainability goals and international benchmarks.
With a panel that blends regulatory authority, advanced urban sustainability expertise, global ESG standards, and environmental leadership, the Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025 reflect Gulf News and BeingShe’s commitment to honouring the UAE’s most transformative sustainability achievers.
