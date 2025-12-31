The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: RKG International FZC wins Metal Recycling Excellence Award

Dubai-based RKG International FZC embeds ESG principles across global operations
Founded in 1979, RKG International FZC has grown from a modest one-man operation into a premier global recycling company headquartered in Dubai. As a family-owned enterprise, RKG has long been guided by strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, placing sustainability at the core of its operations. Today, the company operates the UAE’s only fully integrated recycling facility, employing more than 250 people across three state-of-the-art yards equipped with advanced shredders, shearing machines and a dedicated fleet of trucks. RKG processes more than 50,000 metric tonnes of ferrous and non-ferrous metals each month in the UAE and 25,000 metric tonnes globally, handling around one million metric tonnes annually across 33 countries.
RKG’s motivation stems from a foundational belief in environmental responsibility and the importance of resource recovery. From the outset, the company recognised that responsible metal recycling is essential to conserving natural resources, reducing environmental harm and supporting a circular economy. As global awareness of climate change and resource scarcity grew, RKG expanded its operations into a comprehensive ESG-driven framework focused on efficiency, ethical practices and strong worker welfare. Continuous investment in advanced technology, energy-efficient machinery and improved recovery systems has ensured sustainability is embedded in every business decision.
RKG’s initiatives deliver measurable impact across all three areas. Environmentally, its processes divert large volumes of metal from landfills, reduce emissions, conserve raw materials and lower energy use in manufacturing. For the community, a strong focus on health, safety and continuous training enhances workforce wellbeing and performance. From a business perspective, robust ESG practices, ISO 9001:2015 compliance and consistently high-quality output strengthen global trust, reinforce the company’s reputation and support long-term growth.
