The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: RKG International FZC wins Metal Recycling Excellence Award

Founded in 1979, RKG International FZC has grown from a modest one-man operation into a premier global recycling company headquartered in Dubai. As a family-owned enterprise, RKG has long been guided by strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, placing sustainability at the core of its operations. Today, the company operates the UAE’s only fully integrated recycling facility, employing more than 250 people across three state-of-the-art yards equipped with advanced shredders, shearing machines and a dedicated fleet of trucks. RKG processes more than 50,000 metric tonnes of ferrous and non-ferrous metals each month in the UAE and 25,000 metric tonnes globally, handling around one million metric tonnes annually across 33 countries.