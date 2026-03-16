F1 movie filmed in Abu Dhabi wins an Oscar: The reason Lewis Hamilton skipped the ceremony

The F1 star was racing in Shanghai as the film won Best Sound
Dubai: The F1 film has claimed an Academy Award for Best Sound at the 98th Oscars, adding to a trophy haul that has been building since the film's release in June 2025. The only person missing from the celebration was the man who helped make it happen.
Lewis Hamilton, who co-produced the film and makes a cameo in it, was unable to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles because he had been racing at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai that same day. With Shanghai sitting 12.5 hours from LA by air, and a 15-hour time zone difference to navigate, there was simply no way to make it work despite Hamilton's best efforts.
"I've looked at every way to get there in time, but unfortunately I can't get there," he said in Shanghai to ESPN. "But I'll FaceTime with Joe and Jerry when they're there, which will be cool."
Hamilton was still recognised in the acceptance speech, and finished third in the race behind Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, marking his first podium in Ferrari colours.
The F1 film, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, was nominated for four Oscars on the night including Best Picture, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects. It ultimately took home the award for Best Sound, having already won a Grammy last month when Chris Stapleton's song Bad As I Used To Be claimed the prize, and a BAFTA for Best Sound earlier this season.
Much of the film was shot on location in Abu Dhabi, and the emirate played a significant role in what made it feel so real. With 284 crew members and 29 shoot days, the production used Yas Marina Circuit, Zayed International Airport, and the studios of twofour54 across the shoot. In what was a first in feature film history, the crew filmed during an actual Grand Prix, with just one hour on the real track as a live race played out around them.
"It was really incredible," Pitt said of the experience. The production also brought in Emirati interns who trained alongside the cast and crew, giving local talent a rare window into a major Hollywood production.
The film has become the highest-grossing sports film of all time, taking more than $630 million at the worldwide box office. A sequel is already in the works. Hamilton confirmed at the Australian Grand Prix that the team, including producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Joe Kosinski, had already met to discuss ideas and directions for the follow-up script.
"Sequels often aren't always great," Hamilton acknowledged. "We've got a great team, got a great cast, great writer, so I'm not concerned about that, but we're going to take our time and make sure we get it just the way it needs to be."
As for whether Hamilton himself might step in front of the camera for the next one, he was clear on that too. "I really like the idea of being in the background," he said. "I really admire actors, the craft. It's such a hard business to be in." His focus, he says, is on producing, with several TV shows, documentaries, and films already in the pipeline.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.