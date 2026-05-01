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AI actors and writers not eligible for Oscars: Academy

Ruling comes after an AI version of late Val Kilmer was shown to cinema owners

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AFP
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New rules include a requirement that only real, live human performers are eligible for the film world's biggest prizes.
New rules include a requirement that only real, live human performers are eligible for the film world's biggest prizes.
AFP

Actors created with artificial intelligence will not be eligible for an Oscar, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday as it launched a crackdown on the use of AI.

New rules include a requirement that only real, live human performers -- not their AI avatars -- are eligible for the film world's biggest prizes, and screenplays must have been penned by a person, rather than a chatbot.

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"In the Acting category, only roles credited in the film's legal billing and demonstrably performed by humans with their consent will be considered eligible," the Academy said.

"In the Writing categories, the rules codify that screenplays must be human-authored to be eligible."

The ruling comes days after an AI version of the late Val Kilmer was unveiled to an audience of cinema owners, a year after the "Top Gun" star's death.

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