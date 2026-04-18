Sandra Bullock on AI in Hollywood, calling for creative use with caution and awareness
Dubai: Sandra Bullock has recently joined a growing number of Hollywood figures taking a cautiously optimistic stance on artificial intelligence, acknowledging both its creative potential and its risks, especially when it comes to identity, image, and misuse.
Speaking at the CNBC Changemakers Summit, Bullock addressed the growing circulation of AI-generated fan content. The discussion around AI was sparked when moderator highlighted the wave of AI-generated fan trailers for Practical Magic 2, a film starring and produced by Bullock under Warner Bros.
“Well, there could be worse [things] with my image,” she said, before shifting into a more reflective tone. “But it’s here. We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it… make it our friend in a really constructive and creative way.”
Her comments reflect a broader industry conversation around how AI is increasingly being used not just behind the scenes in production and editing, but also in fan-generated media that can blur the boundaries of consent, authorship, and authenticity.
At the same time, Bullock urged caution rather than using it blindly. She stressed that while AI holds creative promise, it also opens the door to serious ethical concerns.
“We have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good,” she said, adding that there is still “a place for it” when used responsibly.
Her remarks land at a moment when Hollywood is still negotiating its relationship with AI, from concerns raised by actors’ unions over digital likeness rights to studios experimenting with AI-assisted workflows in post-production and marketing.
As reported from the summit, Warner Bros. executive Pam Abdy similarly framed AI as a tool rather than a replacement, emphasising its potential to enhance storytelling while acknowledging the rapid pace of change in the technology.