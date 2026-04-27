'We all grow together': How Musa Khalfan is building a community-first business culture in Dubai

An Emirati athlete’s journey shows how support systems shape lasting success
Dubai: For Musa Khalfan, success has never been a solo pursuit.
As the UAE’s national sprint record holder, he built his career on individual performance, 100 metres, 10.54 seconds, one lane, one finish line. But the life he is building now moves differently. It is less about beating the clock, and more about building spaces where people move forward together.
His latest venture, MK Cafe, opened in April 2026 at Al Manara Centre. On the surface, it is a modern, performance-led cafe serving specialty coffee, matcha and nutrient-focused meals. Look closer, and it feels more like a meeting point, as a place shaped as much by the people in it as the menu itself.
Long before the cafe, there was a long drive.
"I used to drive 45 minutes for a haircut," Musa Khalfan says. What kept him going back was not habit. It was trust. And eventually, that trust turned into a conversation, and that conversation became MK Barber Shop.
The brand has grown into one of Dubai's most recognisable grooming names, with custom Balmain Paris chairs and a client list that includes Anthony Joshua, Patrice Evra, Maluma and more. But the original idea was never about any of that.
"It doesn't matter who you are," Khalfan says. "You come inside, you get treated the same and you leave happy as a new man with good energy. We make sure everybody leaves with a smile. That is a special message for us and for the whole of Dubai."
What stands out in Khalfan's story is how often the word support comes up, not as a concept, but as something he actually practises.
Since opening MK Cafe, fellow cafe owners have stopped by to check in, offer advice and try the menu.
Dubai has a lot of cafes and moves quite fast, however, Khalfan has a different mindset when it comes to business ventures. It is all about the people first for him.
"It is not about competition. It is about helping each other grow," he says. "Even if I know someone else is opening up something, I would go there without being invited and show support. We all grow together."
That extends to his own team too. If a fellow business owner needs an extra pair of hands, Khalfan will send his own staff over. "Even if I have to tell my employees, go and support this person for two or three days, I will do it. I want to see you grow. That is how it is."
For him, it all comes back to what Dubai has given him. "United in strength and community means a lot to me. I always think about what is the best I can do for the community, the same way they come and support me."
He says it with the ease of someone who genuinely means it. "Alhamdulillah, I reached what I set out to do. The community gets to stand up for you and it motivates you. When you have a crowd that pushes you to go further and be better, you really feel that."
Customers are folded into that same thinking. Feedback shapes the menu. Regulars become part of the rhythm of the place. Gradually, a business stops feeling like something you visit and starts feeling like somewhere you belong.
None of this has pulled him away from athletics. With over 42 medals to his name, Musa still trains in the evenings, finds the time to visit all his business branches and spend time with his family.
The through line, he says, is always the same. The focus it takes to run 100 metres in under 11 seconds is exactly what he brings to building a menu or training a team.
And through all of it, he still trains. Still runs. Still returns to the track.
Because for Khalfan, discipline was never only about sport. It was about showing up, repeatedly and reliably, whether for a race, a customer or a community that expects you to keep going.
At MK Cafe, that shows up in small ways. In the conversations between regulars. In the easy back-and-forth between business owners who see each other as allies rather than rivals. In the sense that the space belongs, in some part, to everyone who walks through it.
Before you leave, he says, try the MK Spanish Latte. There is a mystery ingredient he is keeping to himself, and a standing offer for anyone who guesses it correctly.
But the real draw is less about what is on the menu and more about what is being built around it.