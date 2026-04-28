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IKEA celebrates the UAE with limited-time Emirati menu

Savor Emirati favourites across IKEA restaurants in UAE from April 22–30, starting at Dh5

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IKEA celebrates the UAE with limited-time Emirati menu

Dubai: IKEA, operated by Al-Futtaim has launched its limited-time Emirati menu from April 22 to April 30, celebrating the UAE’s rich heritage and the warmth of a culture that welcomes everyone to the table. In the UAE, everyone is Emirati.

Featuring a selection of cherished local dishes, the experience brings a warm and delicious taste of Emirati culture to the table. Highlights include the traditional breakfast dish Balaleet priced at Dh12, a variety of Lentil Soups, each priced at Dh9, followed by hearty mains such as Chicken Machboos at Dh25, Foga Samak at Dh29, and Lamb Ouzi at Dh45. To end on a sweet note, customers can enjoy traditional Legeimat for just Dh5.

The UAE is home to over 200 nationalities, yet some things unite everyone who lives here; food - alongside a generosity of spirit, and a table always set for guests. IKEA's limited-edition Emirati menu is a celebration of that spirit, bringing everyone together as one community. 

The limited-time menu is available daily from 11:30am until 10:30pm across all IKEA Restaurants in the UAE.

For more information, please head to https://www.ikea.com/ae/en/stores/restaurant/

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