IKEA celebrates the UAE with limited-time Emirati menu

Featuring a selection of cherished local dishes, the experience brings a warm and delicious taste of Emirati culture to the table. Highlights include the traditional breakfast dish Balaleet priced at Dh12, a variety of Lentil Soups, each priced at Dh9, followed by hearty mains such as Chicken Machboos at Dh25, Foga Samak at Dh29, and Lamb Ouzi at Dh45. To end on a sweet note, customers can enjoy traditional Legeimat for just Dh5.