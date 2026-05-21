Vapiano introduces breakfast for the first time in its history across UAE outlets

“Breakfast is one of the most important moments of the day, and we are excited to bring the Vapiano experience into this occasion for the very first time,” said Ilenia Alba, Head of Operation. “Launching the first Vapiano Breakfast Menu worldwide in the UAE is a proud milestone for us. This market has always embraced fresh ideas and new dining experiences, making it the perfect place to introduce our breakfast concept. We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy good mornings, fresh flavours, and memorable moments at Vapiano.”