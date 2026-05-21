Vapiano introduces breakfast for the first time in its history across UAE outlets

New breakfast menu brings a fresh, social, and relaxed morning experience to guests in UAE
Dubai: Vapiano is set to introduce breakfast for the first time in its history across its UAE outlets, marking an exciting new chapter for the international dining brand. The new Vapiano Breakfast Menu has been created to bring a fresh, social, and relaxed international lifestyle experience to the morning dining scene, offering guests a new way to begin their day with freshly prepared dishes, premium ingredients, and world-class Illy coffee.
Owned and operated in the UAE by Al Ahlia Group, Al Ahlia General Trading Company PVT LTD, which was founded in 1979 by a group of prominent UAE Nationals, Vapiano continues to strengthen its presence in the country’s evolving food and beverage landscape.
Known for its fresh ingredients, casual dining atmosphere, and made-to-order culinary experience, Vapiano is now extending its offering into breakfast with a menu designed to appeal to today’s evolving dining preferences.
The new breakfast selection has been created to bring together comfort, freshness, convenience, and flavour, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy a relaxed breakfast experience whether they are starting their workday, meeting friends, taking a slow morning break, or enjoying a weekend gathering.
The launch is especially significant as it represents the first Vapiano Breakfast Menu to be introduced anywhere in the world, with the UAE selected as the pioneering market for this new chapter in the brand’s journey. This global first reflects the UAE’s dynamic dining culture, its appetite for fresh culinary experiences, and its position as a leading market for innovation in the food and beverage sector.
The new breakfast menu features a wide variety of dishes created for different tastes and morning moods. Guests can enjoy wholesome bowls, warm croissant-based favourites, egg dishes, sourdough options, fresh juices, smoothies, coffee, and tea.
The menu also includes comforting favourites such as Classic Omelette and Shakshuka, served on Vapiano’s baked sourdough pizza base. For guests looking for lighter and refreshing options, the menu offers the House Granola Acai Bowl, Mango Chia Pot, and Feel-Good Bowl, alongside freshly squeezed juices and a selection of coffee and tea options.
With the introduction of breakfast, Vapiano aims to become a new morning destination for guests seeking quality, freshness, and a warm social setting. The menu has been designed not only as a food offering, but as a complete morning experience - one that encourages guests to gather, connect, share, and enjoy a different side of Vapiano.
“Breakfast is one of the most important moments of the day, and we are excited to bring the Vapiano experience into this occasion for the very first time,” said Ilenia Alba, Head of Operation. “Launching the first Vapiano Breakfast Menu worldwide in the UAE is a proud milestone for us. This market has always embraced fresh ideas and new dining experiences, making it the perfect place to introduce our breakfast concept. We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy good mornings, fresh flavours, and memorable moments at Vapiano.”
The introduction of Vapiano Breakfast also responds to a growing demand for morning dining experiences that are casual, social, and high quality. With more guests looking for places that offer both convenience and atmosphere, Vapiano’s breakfast menu creates a new opportunity for people to enjoy the brand earlier in the day.
The Vapiano Breakfast Menu will be available from May 20 across Vapiano UAE outlets at Abu Dhabi Mall, Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Bawadi Mall Al Ain, Palm Jumeirah Mall, City Centre Al Zahia, City Centre Deira, and Al Jimi Mall.
For more information, guests can follow @VapianoUAE on social media.