At 8.37 am on Friday, 24-karat gold stood at Dh568.50 per gram, compared with Dh565 on Thursday, while 22-karat gold rose to Dh526.50 from Dh523. The latest move takes 24-karat gold close to the month’s opening level of Dh557.50 on May 1, after prices dropped to Dh546 on May 4 and then climbed again through the week.

Gold had ended the previous session slightly lower, but the market found support after data showed the People’s Bank of China bought 8 tonnes of gold in April. The purchase marked its highest monthly addition since 2024 and extended a buying streak that traders are watching closely because central bank demand has been one of the strongest forces behind gold’s multi-year rally.

The rebound has been sharper for consumers tracking daily jewellery rates, with 24-karat gold up Dh22.50 per gram from its May 4 level, while 22-karat gold has risen Dh21 over the same period. That matters directly to UAE residents planning purchases, since even a small move per gram can change the final bill for heavier jewellery, coins or investment bars.

Dubai buyers may therefore see continued volatility in local rates through the coming sessions. The month so far has already shown how quickly prices can change, with 24-karat gold moving from Dh557.50 on May 1 to Dh546 on May 4, before rising to Dh568.50 by Friday morning.

Bullion has fallen around 11% since the conflict erupted, with traders worried that a Hormuz-related energy shock could keep inflation elevated and interest rates higher for longer. Higher rates usually weigh on gold because the metal does not pay interest, while a stronger US dollar makes bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The fighting has complicated efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy flows, at a time when markets are already sensitive to any disruption in oil and gas shipments. Gold usually benefits from geopolitical stress, but the current conflict has created a more complicated backdrop because higher energy prices can feed inflation and reduce the chance of near-term interest rate cuts.

Fresh clashes in the Middle East have also kept bullion on investors’ radar, even though the metal has come under pressure since the conflict began. The US struck military targets in Iran after Iran fired on three navy destroyers sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, raising the risk around one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.