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10 best free things to do in Dubai this weekend: Art, wellness, markets and more

Your guide to the best zero-cost events, gallery nights, and community pop-ups in Dubai

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
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Top free activities in the UAE: From Alserkal Art Month to community sports and wellness
Top free activities in the UAE: From Alserkal Art Month to community sports and wellness
Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal, photo credit, Jandri Angelo Aguilor, courtesy Alserkal

Dubai: If you thought the UAE was all about luxury price tags, think again. This April, the "free-to-do" scene is hitting an all-time high with everything from rooftop yoga to high-end lifestyle takeovers.

Here are the best ways to spend your weekend without spending anything.

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Art & Culture: Gallery Hops and Creative Nights

For the art lovers and the "aesthetic" seekers, Downtown, Alserkal Avenue and DIFC are the places to be this week.

1. DIFC Art Nights: This is the crown jewel of the cultural calendar. Head to Gate Village for an elegant evening of live art installations, music, and performances. It’s the perfect stylish date night or a sophisticated evening stroll.

  • Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

  • Where: DIFC Gate Village

2. The Foundry: Open daily, this creative space offers free entry to rotating exhibitions featuring both local and international artists. It doubles as a great workspace if you need a chilled atmosphere to get some inspiration.

  • Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

  • Where: Downtown Dubai

3. Alserkal Art Month: Alserkal Avenue is hosting a month-long celebration of creativity that is entirely free to enter.

  • Starting April 25, head to Concrete for the “Déjà Vu” exhibition, which features artists from 18 different UAE galleries.

  • Interactive Fun: Look out for emerging musicians and designers as they host experimental pop-ups.

  • Time: 11AM - 7 PM

  • Where: Alserkal Avenue

Wellness & Sport: Move for free

Skip the expensive gym memberships and take your workout outdoors while the weather is still perfect.

5. Rooftop Yoga: Start your weekend with a zen session under a stunning glass dome. This complimentary yoga flow offers major community vibes.

  • Time: Saturday, April 25, 8:30 AM

  • Where: Palm Jumeirah Mall

6. Tennis & Padel Socials at Tennis 360: Looking to meet new people? Head to Meydan for free tennis and padel social mixers.

It’s casual, fun, and completely free, just remember to bring your own equipment!

  • Dates: Saturdays, April 25 | 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

  • Where: Meydan

Workshops & Community fun

Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast or looking for family-friendly activities, these pop-ups have you covered.

7. Brands For Less Community Events: These workshops are a treat for all ages.

  • Friday: Lip balm making

  • Saturday: Candle making

  • Sunday: Playdough funday for kids

  • Time: 4 PM onwards

  • Where: BFL Shopping Centre, Motor City

8. The Ripe Market at Academy Park: A Dubai staple. Browse homegrown brands, visit the farmers' market, and enjoy the outdoor community atmosphere. Entry and parking are free!

  • Time: Friday - Sunday | 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Running until May 17)

  • Where: Academy Park

Premium Pop-ups in the city

Who says "premium" can't be free?

9. House of Porsche at Paus Club: This is a cool lifestyle takeover in Al Wasl. Expect a blend of wellness, art, and automotive excellence. They offer workshops, sound healing.

  • Open to anyone aged 25 and above, the event welcomes drivers of all experience levels, with participants in the running for a weekend behind the wheel of a Porsche.

    • Time: 6:00 AM - Midnight (Check daily schedules for specific sessions).

    • Where: Paus Club, Al Wasl

10. Dyson Styling Sessions: Need a glam touch-up? Head to Dyson stores in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, or City Centre Mirdif for a complimentary blow-dry and styling session using their latest tools.

  • Where: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates & City Centre Mirdif

  • Time: Depending on the store timings at the respective malls.

Whether you are attending a workshop at Brands For Less, visiting art exhibitions, or joining a social sports session at Meydan, In Dubai there are plenty of ways to stay active and entertained without a budget.wk

Saarangi AjiReporter
Saarangi Aji is a Dubai-based reporter covering entertainment, trends, lifestyle, and community stories across the UAE. With a focus on digital culture and a keen eye for everyday moments that shape city life, she explores everything from emerging cultural conversations to moments driving pop culture. When she’s not working on a story, she’s watching films, thrifting like it’s a competitive sport, or saving story ideas that start with “this could be something…”
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