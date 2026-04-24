6 best Global Village ice cream and dessert spots to beat the UAE summer heat this weekend

The churros, though, deserve their own moment. They hit you first through smell, warm, buttery dough frying fresh on the spot, followed by that wave of cinnamon sugar drifting through the air. By the time you actually reach the stall, you’re already sold. Freshly made and still slightly crisp on the outside, they’re soft and fluffy inside, coated in that sweet, sandy sugar that sticks just enough to make every bite feel so good. Dip them into melted chocolate or enjoy them as-is, but either way, they’re the kind of snack that disappears faster than you planned.