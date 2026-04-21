They were back where they wanted to be: A world of food, fun and just companionship
Global Village is always filled with different fragrances and scents: Hot chocolate and freshly made churros, or maybe some pizzas sizzling in a corner.
This time, the air was also filled with hope.
After a month of closure due to the Iran-Israel-US conflict, Global Village reopened with much cheer and joy, as vendors returned to their original stalls and set about unpacking, and beginning with a renewed sense of purpose. As some told us, they were tired after preparing for the past 48 hours, but the exhaustion couldn’t dim the excitement. After all, they were back, where they wanted to be: A little seasonal world of food, fun and companionship.
For Syed Kadir Shah who hails from Karachi, Pakistan, standing inside Shah Enterprises at the Pakistan Pavilion, the moment is significant. His family’s marble and stone business has been part of Global Village since its earliest days, a 30-year legacy etched in craftsmanship. “I’ve only been here for 10 years,” he says, “but we fly to the UAE only for our stall. UAE, to me, is home.” There’s pride in his voice, but also relief. He’s returning to a place that has become a part of his identity.
Nearby, Jay, owner of Chamoy in the Americas Pavilion, is brimming with smiles and cheer. Explaining how he kept his business afloat during this time, he says, “We continued on with our pop-up and deliveries during the last month. Our Chamoyahs are so viral and so authentic, so we’ve been supported by the local community.” That support has transcended into tangible wins too’ he recently secured a Dh10,000 grant in a small business contest. Having spent 14 years in the UAE, his connection runs deep. “This is home,” he adds, before insisting that we must try the chamoy
Not far away, Faisal, an owner of clothes stall, at the Pakistani pavilion, is running on little sleep. The past two days have been a blur of preparation, lifting shutters, arranging stock, and making up for lost time after a month-long closure. “Tired,” he admits, but his smile gives him away, he’s overjoyed. The exhaustion feels earned, even welcome, when paired with the promise of customers walking back in.
For Arshad, the reopening signals momentum. Last year’s success in the UAE Pavilion has grown into something bigger, this season, he’s managing two shops, including one in the Oman Pavilion. “Global Village is the best place for my business,” he says, noting how familiar faces have already begun to return. “I see regular customers. I’m so excited to start again.” Apart from sales, Global Village also means continuity, which means, picking up conversations where they left off.
Across the way, Filipina Alvi-Nora beams away. Now at the Americas stall, selling pens and bags, after years in the Thailand Pavilion, she carries with her over a decade of experience, and 18 years in Dubai. “This is my first time at the Americas,” she says, her excitement unmistakable. On how she managed her time away from Global Village during the closure, she keeps a cheerful outlook. “I just stayed in my room, or sometimes went out, or just slept.”
And then there’s Lajla Hamzic at the Bosnian House stall, who perhaps sums it up best: “We missed Global Village. We missed the people, our customers.” The past month offered a pause, even moments of enjoyment in Dubai’s slowed pace, as she says they always found much companionship when going out, but the experience underscored what was missing. “The customers kept asking, texting, ‘When are you opening?’” she says. That anticipation, that connection, is what pulls vendors back as much as any business opportunity.
Perhaps here, commerce is only part of the story. This renewed revival brings with a sense of hope, and joy for vendors and visitors, built over seasons.