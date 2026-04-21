Nearby, Jay, owner of Chamoy in the Americas Pavilion, is brimming with smiles and cheer. Explaining how he kept his business afloat during this time, he says, “We continued on with our pop-up and deliveries during the last month. Our Chamoyahs are so viral and so authentic, so we’ve been supported by the local community.” That support has transcended into tangible wins too’ he recently secured a Dh10,000 grant in a small business contest. Having spent 14 years in the UAE, his connection runs deep. “This is home,” he adds, before insisting that we must try the chamoy