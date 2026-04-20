Global Village returns with food and fun after a seven-week break

Here's what's new at Dubai's family-friendly destination of choice
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Global Village has a new installation of Terracota Warriors Army, a famous archaeological discovery from Xi An China, consisting of unique lifelike clay soldiers with each distinct facial features and clothing.
As the doors opened, a number of visitors lined up for their entry into Global Village.
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Chandrasekhar with his wife and kids, who are six and nine. He is here with his wife, Kusumanjali. The Indian expats, who hail from Andhra Pradesh, are celebrating their anniversary today. This is their second visit to Global Village with their family. "We took a little day off for the kids from school to come here," she said.
David Baldwin and Sharda Dullabh are tourists, and they have been in Dubai for 10 days. After a whirlwind of a tour around Abu Dhabi, they wanted to catch Global Village before leaving tomorrow. The pull of good food and shopping is irresistible, they admit. "We came here two years ago, and we plan to come back again next year."
Biju, who owns a small refreshments stall outside Global Village, is excited to be back. As he says, he hasnt been here for a month, and has missed it sorely. He is waiting for business to get back on track again. "I am just waiting to go inside whenever I can, and also meet my friends who just might give me free stuff."
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Ahmed Alhosin arrived early with his friends at 4pm, and is waiting to head in. What excites him about Global Village opening again? As he says, he is just happy to be back. "Looking forward to burger and chicken and buying from stalls, like clothes, perfumes and just looking around."
Global Village is gearing up for a reopening after a month-long pause. The excitement is evident, as visitors are expected to slowly start to line up as well as for the vendors. We spoke to the vendor Rabiya Bilal from No. 17, Pakistan stall, who expressed her excitement on the return to Global Village. "I sell Indian shawls, Pakistani shawl and Hijabs. I have so many designs and I am excited to share them. I was very sad to be away from my stall, but back now."