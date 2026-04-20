Global Village Season 30 reopening: New attractions, expanded spaces, and upgraded experiences

Your list of things to do, see and experience at the family-friendly attraction
Global Village has officially reopened its doors today continuing its milestone 30th season, and it's bringing more than just nostalgia.
Since first welcoming visitors in 1997, the beloved shopper's attraction has grown into one of the UAE's most beloved destinations, drawing a record-breaking 10.5 million visitors last season alone.
Season 30 is set to raise the bar even further, with a wave of new attractions, expanded spaces, and upgraded experiences across the park.
Leading the charge of new things to see at Global Village is Gardens of the World, a new nature-focused area stretching from the Egypt pavilion all the way to the Iran pavilion.
Designed for leisurely strolls and family relaxation with benches to sit, the space is filled with exotic floral arrangements and landmark recreations from around the globe, a welcome breath of fresh air amidst the park's buzz. Residents call it similar to Mircale Garden Dubai.
History lovers, meanwhile, will want to stop by the new Terracotta Warriors Army installation, a nod to the iconic archaeological discovery from Xi'an, China.
The lifelike clay soldiers, each with distinct facial features and clothing, make for one of the season's most striking visual displays.
For those seeking something more immersive, The Dragon Kingdom is one of the season's most anticipated additions. The interactive walk-through experience spans 11 themed rooms set within a mythical world called Blackstone Hollow, where guests must help the last dragon, Ignis, reclaim his lost power by solving puzzles and uncovering clues. Each room delivers a distinct atmosphere, blending fantasy, mystery, and adventure in equal measure.
Younger visitors also have something to look forward to later in the season: The Little Wonderers at Carnival, an illuminated indoor adventure park packed with multi-level obstacle courses, climbing structures, slides, ball pits, and tunnels.
Familiar features have also been refreshed. The Main Stage, which has previously hosted the likes of Amr Diab, Tamer Hosny, Rahma Riad, and Shah Rukh Khan, has been expanded with greater capacity for the new season. The dragon centrepiece at the lake has been upgraded with new fire effects, and the food scene has grown with the addition of Fiesta Street. The former Railway Market has also been rebranded as the Dessert District, designed with photo-worthy backdrops in mind.
Across the park, Season 30 features 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, over 250 dining options, 3,500+ shopping outlets, and up to 200 fairground rides and games.