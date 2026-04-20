Global Village Season 30 reopening: New attractions, expanded spaces, and upgraded experiences

Familiar features have also been refreshed. The Main Stage, which has previously hosted the likes of Amr Diab, Tamer Hosny, Rahma Riad, and Shah Rukh Khan, has been expanded with greater capacity for the new season. The dragon centrepiece at the lake has been upgraded with new fire effects, and the food scene has grown with the addition of Fiesta Street. The former Railway Market has also been rebranded as the Dessert District, designed with photo-worthy backdrops in mind.