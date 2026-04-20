GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Global Village reopens in Dubai with smart AI-powered parking

Costs and spots: Everything you need to know about the Salik × Parkonic partnership

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Global Village reopens in Dubai with smart AI-powered parking
Instagram

Global Village is back today after weeks of quiet closure owing to regional circumstances. But as things returned to normal, so did the opportunity for a family-friendly trip to the entertainment destination that showcases the best from around the world.

From today onwards, not only can you enter the scene, enjoy everything from performances to special fare, there’s another new feature Global Village is rolling out: smart parking.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Salik × Parkonic have come together to ensure a seamless parking experience, where parking tolls are deducted through your  Salik eWallet thanks to advanced artificial intelligence technologies from Parkonic.

So what’s this going to cost, you wonder?

Premium P6 per visit: Dh75

Premium parking per visit: Dh120

According to the Global Village website, the following tolls apply to the3 various available parking places:

Paid parking on weekdays and weekends: Dh120 per day

P1: Free, located about 400m from the Gate of the World Entrance

P3: Free, about 400m from Gate of the World Entrance

P5: Free, about 450m from Gate of the World Entrance

P7-P11: Free, accessible only on weekends, public holidays, and busy days. Located approximately 1 km from the Cultural Gate entrance, you could either use the free shuttle bus service to the Cultural Gate or a rickshaw, starting from only Dh10.

Related Topics:
Global Village

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A Dubai police mascot with kids at season 30 of Global Village which reopened after a month-long pause.

Global Village returns with food and fun

20m ago5m read
Central Park at Wasl Gate

Dubai’s own ‘Central Park’ is now open

2m read
The event brought together 980 participants from different age groups

Nearly 1,000 join Dubai Police community event

2m read
The popular arts event returns to Gate Village from 23 to 26 April

DIFC Art Nights returns to Dubai this month for free

1m read