Costs and spots: Everything you need to know about the Salik × Parkonic partnership
Global Village is back today after weeks of quiet closure owing to regional circumstances. But as things returned to normal, so did the opportunity for a family-friendly trip to the entertainment destination that showcases the best from around the world.
From today onwards, not only can you enter the scene, enjoy everything from performances to special fare, there’s another new feature Global Village is rolling out: smart parking.
Salik × Parkonic have come together to ensure a seamless parking experience, where parking tolls are deducted through your Salik eWallet thanks to advanced artificial intelligence technologies from Parkonic.
So what’s this going to cost, you wonder?
Premium P6 per visit: Dh75
Premium parking per visit: Dh120
According to the Global Village website, the following tolls apply to the3 various available parking places:
Paid parking on weekdays and weekends: Dh120 per day
P1: Free, located about 400m from the Gate of the World Entrance
P3: Free, about 400m from Gate of the World Entrance
P5: Free, about 450m from Gate of the World Entrance
P7-P11: Free, accessible only on weekends, public holidays, and busy days. Located approximately 1 km from the Cultural Gate entrance, you could either use the free shuttle bus service to the Cultural Gate or a rickshaw, starting from only Dh10.