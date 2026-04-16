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Dubai unveils its own ‘Central Park’ - Here's where it is located

Wasl Gate unveils 82,700 sqm Central Park, one of Dubai’s biggest community parks

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Central Park at Wasl Gate
Central Park at Wasl Gate
Wasl Group

Dubai: Dubai has unveiled its own version of a “Central Park”, with Wasl Group opening a large new public green space in Jebel Ali as the emirate steps up investment in community-focused urban infrastructure.

The 82,700 square metre Central Park, located within the Wasl Gate residential development, is said to be one of the largest parks built inside a housing community in Dubai and is open to both residents and the wider public.

Spread across about 82,700 square metres, Central Park is designed to serve not only Wasl Gate residents but also visitors from across the city.

Like its namesake in New York, Dubai’s Central Park is designed as a large shared urban green space at the heart of a busy city landscape, offering residents a place to exercise, gather and escape the surrounding built environment.

The park includes jogging and cycling tracks, sports courts, a skate park, picnic areas, an amphitheatre lawn and food truck spaces, aimed at attracting families and supporting outdoor activity in a city where urban planners are increasingly prioritising liveability.

Wasl said the project also aligns with Dubai Social Agenda 33 - the government of Dubai's long-term strategy to improve quality of life and strengthen family and community wellbeing.

“As 2026 marks the Year of the Family, Central Park stands as a clear embodiment of our ongoing commitment to creating environments that foster meaningful connections and enrich everyday living,” the company said in a statement.

Wasl Gate, located near Sheikh Zayed Road and Energy Metro Station in Jebel Ali, is one of several large master-planned projects aimed at serving Dubai’s expanding population.

Wasl said the park was built using environmentally sustainable materials, in line with rising emphasis on greener urban development across the UAE.

Wasl Group, one of Dubai’s biggest property developers, manages more than 60,000 residential and commercial units and over 1,000 buildings across the emirate.

Dubai has in recent years accelerated efforts to create more integrated residential districts.

Developers are shifting their focus beyond housing supply towards mixed-use communities designed around health, recreation and social interaction. Other examples include Dubai Hills Estate, Tilal Al Ghaf, Expo City Dubai residential districts, Meydan’s Mohammed Bin Rashid City communities, and the Wasl Gate itself.

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Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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