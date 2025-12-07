GOLD/FOREX
Wasl delivers 45,000 affordable homes, plans to double portfolio for Dubai 2040

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed highlights Wasl's role in urban development

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Wasl Asset Management Group has played a major role in building affordable homes
Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, chaired a meeting of the Dubai Properties Board, where he reviewed the 2025 achievements of the Wasl Asset Management Group, one of the emirate’s largest real estate entities.

In a post on X, Sheikh Maktoum said the group had delivered “strong performance that reflects the rebound of Dubai’s real estate sector and the emirate’s commitment to providing the best housing solutions for all segments of society.”

He noted that the meeting also examined the group’s role in expanding affordable housing, including the provision of 45,000 residential units, which now account for 85 per cent of its rental portfolio. Plans are underway to double this portfolio in the coming years in support of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

“Dubai continues its journey toward becoming a global model for urban planning and city development,” Sheikh Maktoum wrote, adding that the emirate remains committed to creating an integrated urban environment that enhances quality of life and expands opportunities for investment and comfortable living for both citizens and residents.

