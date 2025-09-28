Dh106 billion housing boost unveiled in UAE; 40,000 new homes planned

In Dubai, Dh5.4 billion in housing projects was announced in January, including 3,004 new homes, followed by a Dh2 billion package for more than 1,100 units across Wadi Al Amardi, Al Aweer, Hatta, and Oud Al Muteena. The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment provided 3,027 housing support packages worth Dh1.725 billion in the first half of 2025. In May, Dubai signed an agreement to deliver 17,000 affordable housing units for workers in key sectors.