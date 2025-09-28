Dh106 billion housing boost unveiled in UAE; 40,000 new homes planned

Massive investments and loan reforms aim to ease access and cut waiting times for citizens
The projects highlight the government’s commitment to easing access to housing support, diversifying funding sources, and reducing waiting times.
According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issued 2,971 housing approvals between January and the third quarter of 2025, with a total value of Dh2.069 billion. These included 522 grants under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, worth Dh355 million.
In addition, 595 approvals were granted for government housing loans totalling Dh246.2 million, along with 24 approvals for housing grants or benefits worth Dh19 million, and 1,830 housing finance approvals amounting to Dh1.449 billion.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, also launched an initiative to provide financing for loan beneficiaries, particularly senior citizens. The scheme includes comprehensive insurance coverage up to the age of 95, offering long-term financial protection for Emirati families.
Abu Dhabi announced agreements to develop 13 new residential communities with more than 40,000 homes and plots at a cost of Dh106 billion. The plans include 25,244 housing units for Emiratis over the next five years, valued at Dh94 billion, and 14,876 residential plots worth Dh12 billion.
Ongoing developments include the West Baniyas Housing Project and the Yas Canal Housing Project, bringing the total number of homes and plots under construction to 45,000, scheduled for completion by 2029.
The emirate has also introduced a community support subsidy of Dh250,000, automatically and retroactively deducted from all housing loans amounting to Dh1.75 million. Loan repayment terms have been extended to up to 30 years.
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport has launched the Value Housing Programme to enhance flexibility in the emirate’s real estate market. In 2025 alone, two housing benefit packages worth Dh11.38 billion were approved for 7,218 citizens.
In Dubai, Dh5.4 billion in housing projects was announced in January, including 3,004 new homes, followed by a Dh2 billion package for more than 1,100 units across Wadi Al Amardi, Al Aweer, Hatta, and Oud Al Muteena. The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment provided 3,027 housing support packages worth Dh1.725 billion in the first half of 2025. In May, Dubai signed an agreement to deliver 17,000 affordable housing units for workers in key sectors.
Sharjah approved its first batch of 2,000 land grant beneficiaries in February, divided between residential and investment plots. In July, it announced a Dh335 million housing support package for 431 families in urgent need, with ready-built homes offered as full grants.
