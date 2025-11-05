GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed attends day 2 of UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025

UAE Government Annual Meetings provide a national platform to unify government efforts

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended the second day of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed visited the ‘Pulse of the Nation’ space, organised as part of the government meetings. The space is designed to foster a sense of loyalty and belonging to the nation and to strengthen community and family bonds through a range of interactive and innovative experiences.

The three-day event brings together more than 500 senior officials from across the country to align national strategies and accelerate key priorities.

This year’s agenda focuses on emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, investment and family welfare, guided by the leadership’s vision for sustainable development and global competitiveness.

Launched in 2017, the UAE Government Annual Meetings provide a national platform to unify government efforts and advance progress towards the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the UAE Centennial 2071.

