From ADIPEC to Sharjah Book Fair: A look at UAE's November event calendar

Thousands of exhibitors and visitors expected as UAE hosts top cultural, industry events
Throughout November 2025, the United Arab Emirates will host a rich lineup of high-profile economic, healthcare, scientific, sports, and cultural events that will attract broad international participation and attendance.
These events further solidify the UAE’s position as a global center for business, tourism, and innovation across all sectors, while underscoring its influential role in shaping the future of key industries both regionally and globally.
Among the UAE’s most prominent cultural and heritage events, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will take place from November 1, 2025, to March 22, 2026, in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. The festival celebrates the UAE’s social and humanitarian values and highlights the nation’s message of tolerance and coexistence.
Recognized as one of the world’s leading cultural gatherings, this year’s edition will feature new attractions that further enrich and diversify the visitor experience.
The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025)—the world’s largest energy event—will run from November 3 to 6 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Organized by ADNOC, ADIPEC is expected to welcome over 205,000 visitors from 172 countries, featuring 2,250 exhibiting companies and 1,800 speakers, including top leaders from industry, investment, innovation, and policymaking sectors.
Abu Dhabi will host the 31st Arab Scout Conference and the 6th Arab Scout Youth Forum from November 9 to 21, 2025. The events—organized by the Arab Scout Organization, representing 19 Arab countries—aim to adopt the three-year strategic plan outlining the regional body’s objectives and activities for the coming years.
From November 24 to 30, the fourth edition of the Al Ain Book Festival, organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, will take place at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium (Al Ain Square) and various cultural landmarks across the city. The festival will offer visitors an immersive literary and cultural experience celebrating books, storytelling, poetry, and creativity.
Dubai will host the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) from November 11 to 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will bring together more than 4,500 museum professionals, cultural experts, and thought leaders from around the world.
Founded in 1946, ICOM is a global organization dedicated to the advancement and collaboration of museums, with a membership of over 60,000 professionals from 139 countries and nearly 20,000 museums worldwide.
The 19th Dubai Airshow, taking place from November 17 to 21, 2025, will spotlight the latest advancements in sustainability, AI-driven innovation, advanced mobility, space exploration, and next-generation talent development.
This year’s edition will host over 1,500 leading aerospace and defense companies, attract 148,000 visitors from 150 countries, and feature 100 luxury chalets, 20 static displays, and an additional 8,000 square meters of exhibition space.
The 46th edition of The Big 5—the region’s largest construction and urban development event—will be held in Dubai from November 24 to 27, 2025. The exhibition will feature over 2,800 exhibitors and attract 8,500 professionals representing every stage of the construction value chain, from design and planning to operations and post-construction services.
The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, running from November 5 to 16, 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah, will unite 118 countries under one roof, featuring 2,350 publishers and exhibitors offering millions of titles in multiple languages.
The fair will host over 250 writers, intellectuals, and artists from 66 countries, presenting more than 1,200 cultural and creative events. Greece will be the Guest of Honor this year, presenting a rich program of cultural and artistic activities.
The Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit 2025 will open on November 19, bringing together 15 sponsors and partners, 40 exhibitors, 50 speakers, and 3,000 participants including business leaders, investors, and experts from the UAE and beyond.
With such a dynamic calendar of global events spanning culture, science, industry, and innovation, the UAE continues to reinforce its standing as a leading destination where the world meets to shape the future.
