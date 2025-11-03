UAE Government Annual Meetings to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

The meetings will host over 40 main sessions and national briefings until November 6
The seventh edition of the UAE Government Annual Meetings will kick off in Abu Dhabi on November 4, bringing together over 500 key officials and leaders from various UAE government entities.
Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the meetings will host over 40 main sessions and national briefings until November 6.
This year’s edition is guided by new strategic visions and a comprehensive agenda that builds on the UAE’s recent achievements. The event aims to accelerate national priorities, drive leadership in emerging sectors, and cement the UAE’s position and influence on the world stage, ensuring the nation keeps pace with key global shifts.
Mohammad Al Gergawi, minister of cabinet affairs, said the UAE continues to reach new heights, guided by the vision of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
He emphasised that each transformation is a strategic milestone in the nation’s governance that raises the bar for ambition, responsibility, and challenge. Al Gergawi described the UAE Government Annual Meetings as “our national platform to reinforce team spirit and work cohesively to deliver new milestones that serve the UAE’s comprehensive development journey”.
Al Gergawi stated that this year’s agenda reflects the nation’s key priorities, such as family, identity, healthcare, the economy, investment and AI applications.
The event commence on Tuesday, Day 0, with the Economic Data Retreat, a session dedicated to integrating high-quality, reliable and comprehensive data to enhance planning and decision-making across all sectors. He noted that for the first time, a joint government exercise will be held to strengthen crisis response coordination and integration.
The agenda features extraordinary meetings of the Ministerial Development Council and five Executive Councils, and a conversation that brings together government and private sector leaders. The UAE International Press Conference will also provide an open dialogue with local, regional and international media to highlight key national updates and achievements.
With over 40 main sessions and national briefings, the agenda will feature a panel discussion on leadership with Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; a review of national anti-drug efforts by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority; a session with Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, titled ‘The Geopolitical Scene and the UAE’s Global Narrative’.
The agenda also focuses on citizen priorities where sessions will address the future of national housing, the performance of the UAE’s healthcare sector, and innovative solutions for traffic congestion. Furthermore, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director and group CEO of Mubadala, will lead a keynote session on sovereign investment and strategic partnerships, outlining their impact and returns for the UAE, while Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity Council for the UAE Government, will deliver a session on the state of the UAE’s cybersecurity.
