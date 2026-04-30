Dubai Miracle Garden to offer free entry for families on weekdays

Families get free weekday access as Dubai Miracle Garden ends Season 14
Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden, the world's largest natural flower-themed garden, is preparing to wrap up its Season 14 with a farewell celebration throughout the month of May.
As the garden begins its seasonal transition and preparations for the next Season 15, visitors are invited to make the most of the final weeks with a series of special offers designed for UAE residents.
Families can enjoy complimentary entry on weekdays (Monday to Friday) from May 1 to May 31, 2026. This exclusive offer is available through Gate 3 only, between 9am and 6pm (last entry at 6pm).
Gate 1 and Gate 2 will remain dedicated to regular paid entries. The free entry offer is not valid on weekends or public holidays.
Throughout May, UAE residents can enjoy a special entry rate of Dh30 (inclusive of VAT) upon presenting a valid physical Emirates ID. Children aged 12 and below will continue to receive complimentary entry.
"As we approach the close of another remarkable season, we would like to thank our community for their continued love and support. Dubai Miracle Garden has always been a place where memories bloom, and this final month is our way of saying 'see you soon' while welcoming families to enjoy the garden one more time before we return with new surprises next season,” Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO of Miracle Group, said.
With over 150 million flowers arranged in stunning themed displays, Dubai Miracle Garden remains a unique destination where nature, creativity, and joy come together. Since opening Season 14 in October 2025, the garden has once again delighted millions of visitors from across the UAE and beyond.
Dubai Miracle Garden is open daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Season 14 will officially conclude on 31 May 2026, after which the garden will temporarily close for enhancements and preparations for its next grand reopening.