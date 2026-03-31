Dubai Miracle Garden offers Dh30 tickets for residents until end of season

Children aged 12 and below also enjoy free entry at Dubai Miracle Garden
Dubai: Residents can visit Dubai Miracle Garden for Dh30 until the end of its current season, with free entry also available for children aged 12 and under.
The attraction has introduced a special resident rate of Dh30 (inclusive of VAT), valid from April 1 until May 31, marking the final weeks of Season 14. Visitors will need to present a valid physical Emirates ID at the gate to access the discounted rate.
The move follows a complimentary access programme rolled out during the second half of March, when UAE residents were allowed free entry as part of a community initiative during the holy month of Ramadan. According to the garden’s operator, the initiative drew tens of thousands of visitors.
The new ticket price is lower than the standard entry fee, which remains at Dh105 for international visitors.
Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO of Miracle Group, said the strong turnout during the free access period highlighted the garden’s role as a space for families and the wider community.
“With over 150 million flowers arranged across themed displays, the garden continues to bring people together through nature and outdoor experiences,” he said.
Season 14 of Dubai Miracle Garden began in October 2025 and will run until May 31, 2026. The attraction is open daily from 9am to 9pm.