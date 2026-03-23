Dubai Miracle Garden brings back free entry for UAE families

The exclusive offer for UAE resident families runs until the end of this month
Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden has resumed its complimentary entry offer for UAE resident families following the Eid Al Fitr break, allowing more visitors to plan outings before the end of the season.
The popular attraction announced that families can enter for free by presenting a valid Emirates ID, with the offer running until March 31. However, the last free entry is at 6pm each day.
Visitors are encouraged to use Gate 3, which has been designated as a dedicated access point for families availing the free entry offer, helping ease movement and reduce waiting times.
The Dubai Miracle Garden is open daily from 9am to 9pm.
Children aged 12 and below will continue to receive free entry for the rest of the season, regardless of residency status.
“This initiative is designed to provide a relaxed, welcoming environment where families can explore the garden’s stunning floral displays at their own pace and comfort,” the popular attraction stated.
For those not using the free entry offer, discounted resident tickets are available at Dh52.50, inclusive of VAT, upon showing a valid Emirates ID at Gates 1 and 2.
Dubai Miracle Garden remains one of the UAE’s most visited outdoor attractions during the cooler months, recognised for its large-scale floral displays and themed installations. Located in Arjan, Al Barsha South 3, it is among the world’s largest natural flower gardens, featuring more than 120 varieties of flowers alongside elaborate designs and larger-than-life sculptures created from millions of blooms.
Since opening in 2013, the destination has grown into a major tourist draw, attracting millions of visitors each year.
Its 14th season, which began in September 2025, showcases more than 150 million flowers across a 72,000-square-metre space, and is set to continue until May 31, 2026.