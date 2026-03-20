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Dubai Miracle Garden shuts gates amid heavy rush

Visitors turned away as park pauses entry for safety reasons

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai Miracle Garden halted new visitors on Friday afternoon citing safety and visitor comfort.
Dubai Miracle Garden halted new visitors on Friday afternoon citing safety and visitor comfort.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden announced on Friday afternoon that it has temporarily closed its gates to new visitors due to a surge in crowd numbers.

In a statement shared on its official Instagram page, the attraction said it was not accepting any more visitors “at this time” to ensure the safety and comfort of those already inside.

The park apologised for the inconvenience and thanked the public for their understanding.

The popular floral destination, known for drawing large crowds during peak season, did not specify when entry would resume.

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Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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