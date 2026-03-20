Dubai Miracle Garden shuts gates amid heavy rush

Visitors turned away as park pauses entry for safety reasons
Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden announced on Friday afternoon that it has temporarily closed its gates to new visitors due to a surge in crowd numbers.
In a statement shared on its official Instagram page, the attraction said it was not accepting any more visitors “at this time” to ensure the safety and comfort of those already inside.
The park apologised for the inconvenience and thanked the public for their understanding.
The popular floral destination, known for drawing large crowds during peak season, did not specify when entry would resume.
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