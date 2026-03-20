Dubai Miracle Garden shuts gates amid heavy rush

In a statement shared on its official Instagram page, the attraction said it was not accepting any more visitors “at this time” to ensure the safety and comfort of those already inside.

Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden announced on Friday afternoon that it has temporarily closed its gates to new visitors due to a surge in crowd numbers.

The popular floral destination, known for drawing large crowds during peak season, did not specify when entry would resume.

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