Dubai Miracle Garden revises free entry offer amid heavy rush

Free entry withdrawn; residents can avail discounted tickets until March 31
Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden has updated its free entry policy from March 21 to help manage large visitor numbers at the popular attraction. The move is aimed at improving crowd control and ensuring visitor safety.
In a statement, a park official said the free entry offer has been withdrawn due to high visitor turnout. Instead, UAE residents can avail a discounted ticket priced at Dh52.50, inclusive of VAT, by presenting a valid Emirates ID.
Earlier, the regular ticket price for residents stood at Dh73.50, including VAT. The discounted rate will remain in place until March 31, covering the Eid holiday period.
Children aged 12 and under will continue to enjoy free entry until the end of the season, allowing families to visit the attraction at a lower cost.
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