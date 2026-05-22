New UAE rules for June 2026: Higher Salik and parking fees, salary deadlines, and lower legal age

UAE commuters, workers and young adults face sweeping rule changes from June 2026
Dubai: Significant regulatory updates take effect across the UAE in June 2026. These changes will directly impact commuter costs, parking payment methods, employee salary deadlines, and legal rights.
From June 1, 2026, Parkin will implement a five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on their services, in compliance with UAE tax regulations.
Parkin fee updates
The five per cent VAT applies to all public parking services in Dubai, including:
On-street and off-street parking
Seasonal parking cards
Parking permits and reservations
Note: There is still no tariff for overnight parking between 1am and 6am, according to Parkin’s customer advisory.
VAT will also apply to all Salik toll gate fees and tag activation charges. The electronic system will automatically deduct the tax-inclusive amount from prepaid customer accounts.
Monthly impact for commuters
While a five per cent increase is minimal per trip, daily costs accumulate:
Salik commuters: Crossing four gates daily rises from Dh24 to Dh25.20. This adds roughly Dh26.40 extra over a 22-working-day month.
Premium parking: Parking for two hours daily in a premium zone increases from Dh12 to Dh12.60, adding Dh12.00 over 20 working days.
As part of Dubai’s digital strategy, cash payments at physical parking meters will be phased out on June 1, 2026. Motorists will no longer be able to pay using coins or paper notes.
You can pay for parking seamlessly using these digital and card-based options:
nol cards
Parkin mobile app
SMS parking tokens
Dubai Now app
RTA app
A major legislative shift arrives under Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025. Starting June 1, the new Civil Transactions Law lowers the UAE legal age of majority from 21 to 18.
Full legal capacity: Individuals gain full legal autonomy upon turning 18.
Financial independence: 18-year-olds can now independently manage their financial affairs, enter legal contracts, and control bank accounts previously held under legal guardianship.
Safeguards: Legal frameworks remain in place to prevent financial exploitation of young adults.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) is tightening employer compliance with Wage Protection System (WPS) rules.
Effective June 1, 2026, salaries for the previous month are officially due on the first day of the following month. For example, May salaries must be processed by June 1. Any payment made after this date is legally classified as delayed.
Key WPS rules for employers:
Approved channels: All wages must be transferred through the WPS or a MOHRE-approved channel.
Phased enforcement: Companies will not face immediate maximum penalties on the second day of the month; MOHRE will apply an escalating, phased enforcement timeline.
85 per cent compliance threshold: Employers are compliant if they pay at least 85 per cent of total employee wages on time. An employee is legally considered paid if they receive 85% of their salary and any remaining deductions are legally documented.