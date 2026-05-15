Dubai illegal parking crackdown: RTA tows nearly 10,000 vehicles in 2025

RTA intensifies inspections to protect traffic flow and city’s visual appeal
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (Roads and Transport Authority) has recorded 9,753 cases of random parking and right-of-way violations across urban areas in 2025.
Vehicles found in breach of regulations were towed and impounded at Lehbab Yard, in accordance with applicable traffic laws.
The inspection campaigns are part of RTA’s broader efforts to maintain Dubai’s visual appeal and urban order by addressing improper parking and unauthorised use of public spaces.
Authorities said such violations negatively impact the city’s aesthetic environment and disrupt smooth traffic movement.
The monitoring drive also covered misuse of public parking spaces, as well as encroachments on road and rail right-of-way zones.
Officials said these practices pose risks to both motorists and pedestrians and can affect overall traffic safety and mobility.
RTA confirmed that continuous inspection campaigns are being carried out to curb violations and ensure compliance with regulations governing road usage and public infrastructure.