Dubai Metro tunnels undergo major maintenance and rehabilitation works

RTA says works strengthen safety, efficiency and long-term Metro reliability
Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed advanced maintenance and comprehensive rehabilitation works on the tunnel infrastructure of the Dubai Metro as part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational safety, improve reliability and preserve critical transport assets.
The authority said the works support service continuity and aligned with international standards and best practices in the global rail sector.
According to RTA, the maintenance programme forms part of its broader vision for sustainable operational excellence through an integrated preventive and corrective maintenance framework powered by advanced technologies and engineering solutions.
The framework is designed to improve the efficiency of metro tunnel infrastructure, extend operational lifespan and maintain high levels of readiness and safety.
The tunnel maintenance and management programme includes:
Periodic inspections
Specialised cleaning operations
Resolution of technical observations
Rectification of operational defects
Replacement and upgrading of ageing assets
Continuous improvement initiatives to ensure long-term system performance
Over the past year, RTA carried out 51 specialised tunnel inspections under detailed operational plans. The inspections resulted in the identification and completion of 873 corrective maintenance tasks.
The authority said it achieved 100 per cent of its preventive and corrective maintenance targets, reflecting its commitment to operational safety, asset sustainability and service quality.
RTA also continues to conduct periodic tunnel cleaning works aimed at maintaining a safe and sustainable operating environment while improving asset efficiency and extending infrastructure lifespan.
The cleaning programme combines manual cleaning methods with high-pressure washing technologies to remove dust, debris and surface build-up that could affect operational safety or system performance.
All inspection, rehabilitation and maintenance works are carried out in line with recognised international rail standards and global best practices.
RTA added that the programme also focuses on strengthening technical capabilities through continuous training and qualification programmes for specialised teams, supporting the long-term readiness and resilience of Dubai’s mass transit network.