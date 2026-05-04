What is Al Wugeisha: The giant tunnel boring machine driving Dubai Metro Blue Line

Named after a burrowing desert rodent, the high-tech TBM does round-the-clock excavation
Dubai: Dubai has launched a critical new phase in the expansion of its metro network, with the tunnel boring machine (TBM) Al Wugeisha beginning excavation for the underground tracks of the Dubai Metro Blue Line.
The machine, named after a small desert rodent known in the UAE for its burrowing ability, symbolises efficiency and resilience as it cuts through varying ground conditions. Designed to bore through hard rock, sand and mixed terrain, Al Wugeisha will play a central role in delivering the 30km Blue Line project.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, gave the signal to commence operations, marking the official start of tunnelling works.
Excavation for the tunnelling work will advance in three directions from International City 1 Station, with separate TBMs heading towards Mirdif, the Auto Market and Al Warsan (International City 2).
The machine itself is a feat of engineering. Measuring 163 metres in length, with a diameter of 9.56 metres and weighing over 2,000 tonnes, it operates continuously, achieving an average excavation rate of 13 to 17 metres per day. Equipped with high-precision digital guidance systems and advanced monitoring technology, it ensures accuracy and efficiency throughout the tunnelling process.
TBMs like Al Wugeisha offer a modern alternative to traditional drilling and blasting, minimising ground disturbance while producing smooth tunnel walls. This reduces construction costs and enhances safety, particularly in densely developed urban areas.
During the launch, Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the architectural designs of the interchange station at Dubai International City 1, set to become the largest underground interchange in the network. Spanning over 44,000 square metres, the station is expected to handle up to 350,000 passengers daily.
Engineered for complex geological conditions, Al Wugeisha features a powerful cutterhead, hydraulic jacks for forward thrust, and integrated systems for spoil removal and slurry discharge. A protective metal shield and mechanical tail section ensure stability during excavation, while on-board control cabins and logistics systems streamline operations.
The TBM is also designed with sustainability in mind. It operates with minimal environmental impact, preserving surrounding ground layers and producing uniform tunnel profiles that simplify subsequent construction work.
Notably, Al Wugeisha has previously been deployed in tunnelling works for Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines, underscoring its proven capability in delivering major infrastructure projects across the emirate.