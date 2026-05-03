Watch: Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates tunnelling works for Dubai Metro Blue Line

The Dubai Metro Blue Line was meticulously planned with sustainability in mind, ensuring it connects existing and future high population densities, estimated to reach around one million residents by 2040. Key areas served by the Blue Line include Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Festival City, noted for their immense development potential, as well as International City, home to Dragon Mart and large residential complexes visited by over 200,000 residents and visitors. It also serves residential neighbourhoods like Al Rashidiya, Al Warqaa, and Mirdif. It also extends to Dubai Silicon Oasis, recognised as one of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s Urban Centres, and Academic City, which is projected to accommodate over 50,000 university students by 2029.