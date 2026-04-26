Vice President tells boy: Dubai loves you… you are safe
His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received young Roger Xie, who had sent him a heartfelt letter expressing his love for Dubai.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the boy, saying: “Dubai loves you too… and you are safe,” and expressed his pleasure at meeting him and his family.
Sheikh Mohammed praised Roger as intelligent and brave for writing the message, noting that it had brought him great happiness. “You, your family and your friends will always be safe in Dubai and the UAE,” he said.
Roger expressed his gratitude, thanking Sheikh Mohammed for ensuring safety in the country. The Vice President reaffirmed: “You will always be safe here.”
In a special gesture, Sheikh Mohammed presented Roger with a copy of his book My Vision and the UAE flag, wishing him continued success.
He concluded the meeting with a personal message, saying: “Remember, I will always be your friend,” reflecting the UAE’s values of compassion, tolerance and safety.