KHDA chief conveys Sheikh Hamdan’s regards to Dubai student who wrote heartfelt letter to him

Grade 5 student’s message of safety and hope sparks praise from Dubai leadership
Dubai: A touching exchange between a young student, her mother and senior education officials has captured hearts after Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) shared a video of their virtual meeting on Instagram.
The conversation featured Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, speaking with Grade 5 student Shanaya Badlani, whose heartfelt letter to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, drew praise from authorities.
The video opens with a teaser of Miran telling the young girl: “You are very brave, you’re very strong,”.
It then moved on to the official warmly asking, “Hi Shanaya, how are you?”
“I’m good,” Shanaya replied.
Miran added: “First of all, it’s our pleasure to meet you and your family.”
Shanaya then shared what inspired her letter. “When all of this situation was happening, I got really upset. When I saw people getting very scared and upset, that made me feel like I should be thankful that I’m safe…and staying here.”
The student, who has lived in Dubai since she was two months old, expressed both gratitude and ambition. She said she hopes to become “a kind and respectful and helpful doctor” because she wants “to keep everyone safe” even during similar situations.
“I really love going to school. It’s a place that makes me feel happy,” she added.
Miran responded by reassuring her: “We heard about you and your safety and well-being is more important for us.”
Shanaya’s mother highlighted her daughter’s values, saying: “She believes in being a kind individual, and she believes that we should be helping each other. That’s what Shanaya firmly believes in.”
Moved by the letter, Miran described Shanaya, an expat student, as a reflection of the emirate’s spirit. “This is a Dubai child, and this is how she gives back to her home,” she said.
She indicated that the message had reached the highest levels. “We were very touched by the letter, and let me tell you, His Highness (Sheikh Hamdan) himself is sending his regards,” said Miran, who is also a member of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Praising the student’s maturity, Miran noted: “A 10-year-old to think of all of that, and to have that much feeling in her letter means a lot, and for you to trust the leadership, to trust Dubai, to trust the UAE.”
Shanaya’s mother responded with gratitude: “Thank you… for giving this opportunity. It means so much to us… we are really genuinely very thankful and grateful.”
Shanaya’s letter, written in Arabic, was earlier shared by her school, Ambassador International Academy, on Instagram.
The school described it as a “heartfelt letter” written amid a situation that has kept students away from classrooms, something Shanaya called “sad” but manageable.
In her message, she expressed feeling “safe and well protected” in the UAE and voiced confidence that “everything will be okay” under the country’s leadership.
She also shared her aspiration to become “a good and kind doctor” who serves her community, a goal her school said reflects values of resilience, empathy and social responsibility.
“We commend her voice, her maturity, and her commitment to making a meaningful difference,” the school added.