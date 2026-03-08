She shared her love for the UAE and gratitude for its safety during regional tensions
Before departing Dubai and returning to her home country, India, at Dubai International Airport, the young Indian girl Tanishka Veer wrote a heartfelt humanitarian message addressed to Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai).
She displayed her message on a sign she held up at the airport, expressing her sincere feelings toward Dubai and her gratitude for the care and courteous treatment she received from all passport control officers at Dubai Airport.
The message she addressed to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai also reflected the affection that residents living in the United Arab Emirates hold for their host country, as well as their appreciation for the security and safety measures implemented by the authorities and security agencies during the current regional crisis.
In her message, Tanishka also specifically expressed her gratitude to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and to his Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, for their continuous efforts to ensure security and stability through their responsible and civilized handling of the ongoing regional crisis, while providing comfort and reassurance to both citizens and residents alike.
Below is the verbatim text of the message written by the Indian child Tanishka Veer:👇🏼
“Thank you to the United Arab Emirates for protecting us.
You have provided us with protection day and night.
I heard loud sounds from my window, but the UAE fighter forces and police kept us safe.
Thank you to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We love you.
Thank you, United Arab Emirates.
Thank you, Emirates!
The message is clear to the world: Dubai has always been — and will always remain — the safest place.
— Tanishka Veer
A proud resident of the United Arab Emirates.”