UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE air defences respond to incoming Iranian missile and drone threats

Authorities urge public to follow safety guidance amid ongoing operations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Explosions heard across UAE caused by interception of missiles and drones.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence said the country’s air defence systems are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, confirming that interception operations are underway across the country.

In a public advisory shared by the ministry, authorities said the sounds heard in different areas are the result of air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones in the air.

Authorities urged members of the public to follow safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities, as defence systems continued to address the threats.

Earlier in the day, the air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones on Saturday as part of a new wave of attacks targeting the country, the Ministry of Defence said.

According to the ministry, air defences detected 16 ballistic missiles on March 7, destroying 15 of them, while one missile fell into the sea. Authorities also detected 121 drones, of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within the UAE’s territory.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, the UAE has detected 221 ballistic missiles, destroying 205 of them, while 14 fell into the sea and two landed inside the country.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
