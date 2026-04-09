Dubai Crown Prince shares powerful video and poem praising President 'who keeps his word'
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has shared a stirring video on his social media, amplifying a message of resilience and promise from the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Originally posted by the Instagram community page ‘Dubai’, the video opens with a widely recognised quote by the President: “The UAE is attractive. The UAE is beautiful.”
It then carries a heartfelt prayer: “May God protect the UAE and protect its people and protect everyone in it,” before ending on a note of reassurance: “And I promise everyone that we will emerge stronger.”
Set against sweeping visuals of Dubai, the video captures the city’s beautiful skyline, defining landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Dubai Frame. Interwoven with these are warm glimpses of everyday life, people, culture and even wildlife, offering a fuller portrait of the emirate’s spirit and diversity.
The video, posted on Wednesday, garnered over 1.7 million views in a day.
Sheikh Hamdan also shared a photograph of the President, accompanied by verses from a poem he has written:
A portrait of glory, unmatched and bright,
A flame of honour that never loses its light.
Many may promise, yet few truly stand,
But he keeps his word, as a man of his land.
With confident steps and a leader’s pride,
Mohamed bin Zayed walks with honour as his guide.
Through these lines, Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to the UAE’s leadership, describing it as a symbol of glory and honour that continues to shine through the country’s achievements. He reflects on a nation that keeps its promises, advances with confidence and places people at the heart of its progress under the President.
The post underscored a broader message: that under its President’s leadership, the UAE continues to stand as a global example of vision, strength and integrity, even in challenging times.