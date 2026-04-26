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Watch: Sheikh Mohammed returns child’s military salute in Dubai

During a visit to Atlantis The Palm, Dubai ruler exchanged a military salute with a child

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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A short video, widely shared across social media, shows Sheikh Mohammed during a walk at Atlantis The Palm.
A short video, widely shared across social media, shows Sheikh Mohammed during a walk at Atlantis The Palm.
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Dubai: In a city known for spectacle, it is often the smallest, most unguarded moments that travel the furthest.

Few in Dubai can predict when they might cross paths with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and fewer still can anticipate what such an encounter might look like. 

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There are no announcements, no grand staging. It happens in passing: a corridor, a public space, a quiet walk through a hotel lobby.

This week, it happened to a child.

A short video, widely shared across social media, shows Sheikh Mohammed during a walk at Atlantis The Palm. 

A young boy stands waiting, poised, almost rehearsed. As the ruler approaches, the child raises his hand in a crisp military salute. Sheikh Mohammed pauses. Then, without hesitation, he returns the gesture.

The exchange lasts only seconds. But in a country attuned to the symbolic language of leadership, it resonated far beyond the moment itself.

Within hours, the clip had drawn thousands of views, likes and comments, not for its choreography, but for its simplicity. 

There is no speech, no message, no entourage breaking the scene. Just a brief, instinctive act that captures something more difficult to stage: proximity.

For many in the UAE, such moments are not anomalies. They are part of a pattern that has come to define Sheikh Mohammed’s public presence, an approach that privileges accessibility over distance. 

In a region where leadership is often mediated through protocol, his appearances frequently unfold in ordinary settings, among residents and visitors, without the barriers that typically accompany high office.

Other videos from the same outing show him moving through the crowd, exchanging brief conversations, acknowledging people as he passes. 

Online, the reaction was swift and familiar. Users praised the  humility, warmth and a sense of closeness that they see as distinctive to the UAE’s leadership. 

No one knows who will be the next to meet Sheikh Mohammed in such a moment, or where it might happen. But that uncertainty, for many, is precisely the point.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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UAESheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

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