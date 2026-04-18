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Video: Dinner turns viral as Sheikh Mohammed makes surprise Dubai visit

Ruler of Dubai greeted with applause during surprise restaurant visit

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Guests cheer and film as Sheikh Mohammed interacts with diners.
Guests cheer and film as Sheikh Mohammed interacts with diners.
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Dubai: Diners at Sushi Samba Dubai expected an evening of skyline views and Nikkei cuisine. 

What they did not expect was the quiet arrival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the spontaneous swell of applause that followed.

Phones lifted almost in unison. Conversations paused mid-sentence. Within moments, the restaurant’s ambient buzz gave way to something closer to a public reception. 

Guests rose from their tables, clapping and calling out greetings as the Ruler of Dubai moved through the space with an ease that has come to define his public appearances.

“We love you… thank you, Your Highness,” one voice was heard above the chorus, captured in a video that has since spread widely across social media. 

Sheikh Mohammed, pausing briefly, acknowledged the crowd with a simple “Shukran”  thank you a response that drew further cheers.

The footage shows a series of unguarded interactions. At one table, he stopped to speak with a young child, leaning in to engage in a brief exchange while addressing the child’s mother. 

The moment, small, unscripted, has been widely shared, resonating as much for its intimacy as for its symbolism.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by senior officials, including Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of UAE Cabinet Affairs. 

The visit is the latest in a series of recent public appearances by Sheikh Mohammed across Dubai. 

He has been seen visiting major public locations, including The Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Park and Kite Beach, often interacting directly with residents and visitors.

Each visit has followed a similar pattern: surprise, recognition, and an outpouring of public warmth.

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